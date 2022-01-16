Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

