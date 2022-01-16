Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

