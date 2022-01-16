Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Connections by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of WCN opened at $125.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.