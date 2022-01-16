Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $197,877.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $197,877.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.34 or 0.07769611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.81 or 0.99746022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

