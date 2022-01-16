Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 4810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

