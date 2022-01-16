West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 2nd

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE WST opened at $379.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

