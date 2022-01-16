Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.56

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 160925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$459.44 million and a P/E ratio of 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.28.

In other news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$324,364.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

