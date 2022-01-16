WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $421.93 million and $5.88 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00033534 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

