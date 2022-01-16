Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Jeff Elliott Acquires 1,136,364 Shares

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) insider Jeff Elliott bought 1,136,364 shares of Wildcat Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.02 ($35,971.23).

The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wildcat Resources Company Profile

Wildcat Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company's projects include the Mt Adrah gold project in the Lachlan Fold located in New South Wales; and the Pilbara gold project and the Fraser Range project situated in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Fraser Range Metals Group Limited and changed its name to Wildcat Resources Limited in July 2020.

