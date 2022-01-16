William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,710,178 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $237,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

