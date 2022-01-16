William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 45,451 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $283,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.63.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $372.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.