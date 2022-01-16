William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 2,644 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $199,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,559.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,749.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,852.03. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,524.57 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

