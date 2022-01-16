William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $181,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Penumbra by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.18. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

