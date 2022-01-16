William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 210,249 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,509,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,249 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 7.00% of Denbury worth $246,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

DEN stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

