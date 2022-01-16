William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,790,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,443,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Overstock.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.