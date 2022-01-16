Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of WIPKF opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

