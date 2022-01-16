Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,600

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($78.73) to GBX 5,600 ($76.01) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.59) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.73) to GBX 4,960 ($67.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($73.98) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,097.55 ($69.19).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,660 ($63.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,378.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,700.53. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.91), for a total value of £456,100 ($619,112.26).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

