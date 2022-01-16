WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.11

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.11 and last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 15131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WNS by 367.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth about $30,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in WNS by 33.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in WNS by 45.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

