WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Cap Tops $14.52 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $76,814.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

