World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

