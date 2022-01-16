World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.42.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

