World Asset Management Inc Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,959.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,752.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,038.74.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

