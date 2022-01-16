World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

