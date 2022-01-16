World Asset Management Inc Sells 325 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day moving average is $203.40. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

