World Asset Management Inc Sells 735 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NetApp by 1,777.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,086,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

