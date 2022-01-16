WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,454.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

