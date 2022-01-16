X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NASDAQ XFOR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.70.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
XFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.