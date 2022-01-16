X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.