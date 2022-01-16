Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,297 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 2.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Xilinx by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after acquiring an additional 664,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $198.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

