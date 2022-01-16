Xion Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,430.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $347,861.62 and approximately $16,430.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

