XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in XPEL by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPEL by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL opened at $65.50 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,477,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,934,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

