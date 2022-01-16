XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 7.43. XPeng has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in XPeng by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in XPeng by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in XPeng by 85.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in XPeng by 34.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

