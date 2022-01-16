Xponential Fitness Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 19th (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness’ (NYSE:XPOF) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Xponential Fitness had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Xponential Fitness’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.