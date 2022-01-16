Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $50.62. 219,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,699,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

