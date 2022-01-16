YENTEN (YTN) Trading 28% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $95,645.19 and approximately $98.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.42 or 0.07746853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00339660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.85 or 0.00903952 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00074886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.35 or 0.00523875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00261773 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

