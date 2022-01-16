Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.70 Billion

Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $40.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.75 billion to $41.87 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $166.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $169.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $166.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 805,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 53,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. 54,822,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,365,880. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

