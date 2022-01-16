Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after buying an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BRF by 38.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 325,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BRF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,879. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BRF has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

