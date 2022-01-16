Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

CBU traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 155,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. Community Bank System has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

