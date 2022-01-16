Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce sales of $17.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $16.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $64.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.81 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,673. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

