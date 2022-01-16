Zacks: Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.45 Million

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $41.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.36 million to $41.90 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.91 million to $165.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $203.07 million, with estimates ranging from $194.07 million to $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,831. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $302.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 144,240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $6,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 81,687 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

