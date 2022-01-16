Zacks: Analysts Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $129.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.67 million and the highest is $130.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $120.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $594.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.20 million to $597.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $628.98 million, with estimates ranging from $628.20 million to $629.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,654 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $543,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 311,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAC stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

