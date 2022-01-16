Zacks: Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Merus posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 135,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,010. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

