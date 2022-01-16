Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $164.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.30 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $154.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $618.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

