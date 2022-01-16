Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other news, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan acquired 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.87. 1,496,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $721.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.51. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

