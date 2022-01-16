Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

