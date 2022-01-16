Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce $229.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.74 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $473.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 1,509,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

