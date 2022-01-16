Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

