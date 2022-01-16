Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to announce $131.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.10 million to $133.00 million. Mandiant reported sales of $247.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $482.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.66 million to $483.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $570.54 million, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $586.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MNDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 2,559,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. Mandiant has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

