Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

MRO opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

