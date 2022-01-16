Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report sales of $20.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.38 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $61.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $84.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,865 shares of company stock worth $7,293,401. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $49.68. 334,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,719. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $882.81 million, a P/E ratio of 354.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.