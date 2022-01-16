Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.62. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 338.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 409.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 116.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

